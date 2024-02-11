Remy Ma & Kevin Hart Raise Eyebrows With Super Bowl Party Hug

As countless celebs make headlines for their performances and looks from the 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Remy Ma and Kevin Hart are getting attention for a different reason. In a new clip making its rounds online, the two of them are seen leaning in to take a few photos together. While this in itself seems to be innocent enough, some fans think that they got a little too close for comfort, particularly when one considers ongoing rumors surrounding both of them.

In the clip, Remy hugs Hart from behind for the photo, then Hart turns around for another hug. Notably, Fabolous is also seen in the background, looking on as the duo chats. "She gone Pap," one commenter claims in 2cool2bl0g's comments section. "Kevin kinda close huh?" another writes, with someone else citing, "The way he slid in closer after the photos."

Read More: Lil Scrappy Thinks Papoose Deserves Sympathy Amid Remy Ma Cheating Rumors

Remy Ma & Kevin Hart Attend Fanatics Super Bowl Party

While countless users are commenting on the hug, others are more focused on Fabolous' reaction. "Fab face give it away every time," one fan writes alongside a laughing emoji. "Fab was plotting," another says. The hug could have easily been nothing but an innocent greeting between friends, but regardless, fans can't help but speculate.

Obviously, a lot of the comments refer to rumors that Remy cheated on Papoose with Eazy The Block Captain, which the battle rapper seemingly confirmed in audio leaked in December. “She was cheating on [inaudible] such and such, whatever happened […] I should have known, me being in f*cking New York. Me being at Rem jawn, I know I’m f*cking his b*tch. I knew this n***a should have been plotting on me because I would have been doing the same thing,” a man who sounds like Eazy says in the snippet. What do you think of Remy Ma and Kevin Hart posing for photos? Do you agree that the two of them got a bit too close for comfort, or are social media users just overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Remy Ma Praises Papoose For Holding Her Down During Prison Stay In Resurfaced Clip

[Via]