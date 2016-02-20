hug
- Pop CultureRemy Ma & Kevin Hart Raise Eyebrows With Super Bowl Party HugCommenters think they got a bit too close for comfort.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Checks Fan Trying To Hug Him During Dallas ShowDrizzy wasn't having this invasion of his personal space.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsKanye West And Steve Lacy Hug It Out After Ireland ConcertWest appears to have left Italy for the time being.By Ben Mock
- ViralLil Baby & Michael Rubin Take Private Jet With Meek Mill After Viral Hug PicWe haven't seen Baby laugh this hard in a long time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Viral21 Savage Fan Rushes To Him For A Hug During Tour Stop With DrakeThe Atlanta trap artist's security might've stepped in, but he didn't seem to mind.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDej Loaf Shares A Hug With Lil Wayne On Stage: WatchDej Loaf recently shared an embrace with Lil Wayne. By Randy Mitchell
- RelationshipsNelly Tells His Side Of Ashanti Hug StoryNelly revealed what he was thinking walking over to hug Ashanti at the Fat Joe vs. Ja Rule Verzuz battle. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureNelly Walks Through Ja Rule & Fat Joe To Secure A Hug From AshantiPeople want Nelly and Ashanti to get back together after they hugged onstage at "Verzuz" last night.By Alex Zidel
- GramTory Lanez Uses Lizzo Hugging Picture To Promote Relationship GoalsLizzo and Tory Lanez look like a happy couple in this picture.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAntonio Brown Shares Tender Hug With Crying Raiders Fan: WatchBrown is atoning for his sins from last week.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentOmari Hardwick Claims Jay-Z Would Have Smacked Him If He Snubbed BeyonceWhere Beyonce is concerned, one must always tread lightly. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Shuts Down Fan Who Tried To Hug Her During TapingWendy Williams got a bit aggressive with a fan. By Aron A.
- SocietyEl Chapo Trial Witness Claims Mexico's Chief Of Security Was "$6 Million" In His PocketEl Chapo allegedly paid high-ranking officials several million dollars in bribe moneyBy Devin Ch
- SocietyA Heartbroken "El Chapo" Denied Request To Embrace His Wife During Trial"No sugar tonight in my coffee."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman Allows Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool To Hug Him As A Birthday Present"Just this once."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJennifer Lopez Serenades Ex-Boyfriend Diddy In Front Of New LoverThe former couple was reunited momentarily.By Zaynab
- RelationshipsAriana Grande Shines Bright In Pete Davidson Kissing PhotoAriana revels in the power of her mind after thinking her relationship with Pete Davidson into existence.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne And Birdman's Legal Battle Takes "Hostile" TurnLil Wayne and Birdman appeared to be rekindling their relationship, but things have reportedly taken a nasty turn.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Declares Lil Wayne & Birdman Hug As "A Real Hip-Hop Moment"Birdman and Lil Wayne's reunion elicits a strong reaction from 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKanye West Breaks Up A Paparazzi Fight With A HugKanye West breaks up a fight between two photographers with a hug.By Kevin Goddard