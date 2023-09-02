Kanye West And Steve Lacy Hug It Out After Ireland Concert

Kanye West remains in Europe, having spent the past few months in Italy with his partner Bianca Censori. However, recent pictures show that West made the 1050-mile trip to Stradbally, Ireland. West was visiting the tiny Irish town to attend the Electric Picnic Festival, an arts and music event that was been held annually since 2004. Furthermore, West’s attendance was highlighted by a picture of the rapper hugging musician Steve Lacy. Lacy first gained prominence as the guitarist of The Internet. However, he has been cultivating a serious solo career for himself over the last few years. His sophomore album, 2022’s Gemini Rights, peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200.

West and Lacy have been friends for some time, getting matching tattoos along with Lil Uzi Vert in 2022. However, Lacy appeared to distance himself from West after the latter’s infamous anti-Semitic tirades on social media. Despite this, there does not appear to be any bad blood between the pair. At least, that’s the assumption based on the photos now circulating online. Furthermore, fans were excited to see the two reunite. Many fans are now hoping that Lacy will feature on the album that West is reportedly preparing to release this year. That would be a chance of pace, as Lacy said the pair “had no plans to work on music together” when asked about the possibility last year.

West Escapes Rising Heat In Italy

However, West’s appearance in Ireland was significant for another reason. The Italian public has reportedly been growing more and more discontent with West’s behavior while in the nation. First, there was significant outrage after he and Censori stepped out in sheer outfits. Both their outfits left almost nothing to the imagination. Italy, despite holding a cultural stereotype about sexual permissiveness, is a deeply Catholic nation. This engrained cultural faith was cited as a major reason for the outrage against the couple. However, it may be West’s most recent actions that made it seem like a good idea to leave the country for a while.

Earlier this week, a fresh wave of outrage was directed at West. He was spotted mooning tourists while riding on a riverboat. Later in the same boat ride, West appeared to be the recipient of a sexual act from Censori while fully in view of the general public. This led to more hatred of the couple from the Italian population. Some went as far as to call for the couple’s arrest and deportation. While it is believed that West traveled to Ireland willingly, it also seems that getting out of Italy for a little while might have been the right idea.

