Britney Spears Posts Topless Video With Kanye West Needle Drop

Britney Spears made waves earlier this week, posting a topless video to Instagram. Dress only in a pair of panties, Spears smiled at the camera while vibing to Kanye’s 2016 track “Fade”. The lowkey thirst trap was captioned “Me and Kanye” with a star eyes emoji. Now, it’s somewhat unclear if that was just a straight-up description of her vibing to Kanye’s music or something else. Of course, Kanye was been going sans clothes in recent weeks as he and his common-law wife Bianca Censori continue to tour Italy.

It’s a welcome respite for Spears, who is currently going through a divorce from husband, Sam Asghari. Asghari reportedly filed for divorce last week, citing “irreconcilable differences”. However, despite reportedly saying that he “wishes her best”, Asghari has also claimed she cheated on him and physically abused him. Furthermore, Asghari is allegedly trying to seek an agreement outside of a prenup that would see Spears give him nothing. Several outlets have reported that Asghari is threatening to release private and compromising information about Spears to achieve this.

Spears Takes Breather From Divorce Drama

It’s not the only saucy content Spears posted this week, as she also had some fun with a pole dancing video that she also posted online. However, this levity comes amid a rough period for the popstar. While Asghari is living large, Spears appears to be struggling amid the divorce. It has been reported that her support network has been reduced to just her lawyer and her manager. While fans have rallied around her, seeing Asghari as just another man trying to take Spears’ money, it appears that the pop superstar might be struggling.

Additionally, TMZ also broke the surprise story that Spears might be looking to reconcile with her estranged father, Jamie. The pair have not been close for many years, especially with Jamie serving as the executor of Spears’ conservatorship. However, Spears reportedly wants to reconnect due to her father’s ill health and a desire to not leave a clearing of the air until it is too late to do so. Jamie is reportedly undergoing surgery this week to address a serious infection that has occurred around his knee replacement. The Spears-Asghari divorce remains a developing story.

