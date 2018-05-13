fade
- SportsTravis Kelce Breaks Silence On The Controversy Created By A Dubious Report About His HaircutKelce doesn't want people to get the wrong idea.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTravis Kelce Haircut Is A Viral Trend, But Black Creators Aren't Happy About The CoverageIs "the fade" really becoming "the Travis Kelce"?By Ben Mock
- MusicBritney Spears Posts Topless Video With Kanye West Needle DropBritney is enjoying a breather from her ongoing divorce drama.By Ben Mock
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Smacks Fan's Phone, Vince Staples Tags In With The E-FadeEarl Sweatshirt goes on the counter-offensive as a fan sneaks up on him for a photo request.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez Manhandles Akademiks' Hairline After "Winning" Joyner Lucas BattleAk lands a date with the demon barber of Brampton. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBoogie Has No Plans To "Fade" Away With New FreestyleCompton's Boogie drops off a solid freestyle.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAction Bronson Says He Was High Out Of His Mind When He Shaved His BeardAction Bronson reveals why he shaved his beard off.By Aron A.
- Music VideosTeyana Taylor Is Shooting A Video For Every Song On "K.T.S.E."She's also asking fans who she should cast as the "leading lady" in "3Way."By Trevor Smith
- MusicTeyana Taylor Hosting A Listening Party Tonight For Her Kanye-Produced AlbumTeyana Taylor will premiere "KTSE" in Los Angeles.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Drops Yeezy Campaign Featuring Nude Kim Kardashian LookalikesKanye West mixes biker shorts and full frontal nudity with the best of 'em.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeyana Taylor Will Share The Stage With Nas & LL Cool J For "BET Experience"Teyana Taylor live in the flesh on June 21st.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeyana Taylor Airs Out Dancer Who Claims She Jacked The "Fade" ChoreographyTeyana Taylor clears the air after Azealia Banks accused her of stealing choreography.By Aron A.
- MusicAzealia Banks Says Teyana Taylor Stole Choreography; Teyana Claps BackTeyana Taylor has time for Azealia Banks.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSmokepurpp Is Ready To Catch A Fade For Kanye West"Who Said F--k Kanye?"By Devin Ch