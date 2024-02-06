Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On The Controversy Created By A Dubious Report About His Haircut

Travis Kelce was thrust into a bizarre narrative this past weekend, and no, it had nothing to do with Taylor Swift. This time around, it was the New York Times who wrote about Kelce and his haircut. For years, Kelce has had a typical fade. Overall, it is a look that was first used by black men and the technique itself was perfected by black barbers. However, the NYT was dubbing this the "Travis Kelce Cut." Subsequently, many felt disrespected by the report as it completely ignored the history of the haircut.

Kelce is hardly the first man to wear his hair this way, and he will not be the last. However, some continue to act like he somehow invented this haircut. Well, last night was media day for the Super Bowl, and he got to field a ton of questions on a variety of topics. Of course, many wanted to hear about the new Taylor Swift album that is coming out. One journalist ended up asking him about his haircut and what he thought of the controversy. As he explained, he never created it. He is well aware of this and wants it to be crystal clear.

Travis Kelce Speaks

Kelce notes that when he goes to see his barber, he asks for a fade and that is what he gets, no other questions asked. It is pretty clear he feels uncomfortable with the idea that he invented this loo. But that is the territory that comes with being Taylor Swift's boyfriend. People are going to say things about you and lift you up before they can tear you down. Only time will tell whether or not the noise will affect Kelce in this year's Super Bowl. That said, we know for sure Taylor is going to be there.

Let us know what you think of the Travis Kelce haircut controversy, in the comments section below. Do you think he will capture his third Super Bowl?

