Travis Kelce's "Red Flags" Scrutinized On "The View"

The hosts of The View recently debated what they believed Travis Kelce was "hiding" about his relationship with Taylor Swift. “Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me. He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’ What is he hiding then? For me, I want to know the good, the bad and the ugly up-front," Sunny Hostin said of Kelce's recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, Sara Haines said she was concerned that Kelce admitting to "thinking constantly about retirement".

However, Joy Behar came to Kelce's defense. She dismissed any notion that Kelce was looking to leave football to "live off" Swift. While Haines tried to argue that wasn't what she meant, she didn't make it clear why Kelce leaving football was a "red flag". Kelce is 34 and has been playing in the NFL for a decade. For context, the average age of retirement in the NFL is 27.8. Kelce's current contract, which pays him over $57 million, expires after the 2025 season. Furthermore, both Kelce brothers have begun to public eye a life away from football.

Joy Behar About Turns On Kelce

However, Behar's defense of Kelce is surprising given her previous comments about him. Last week, Behar labeled Travis Kelce "illiterate" while discussing tweets that Kelce made in 2010 and has recently deleted. Furthermore, Behar called Kelce's tweets an "obsession" with girls. Many of the now-deleted posts expressed a visceral disdain for fat women. Others appeared to express homophobic sentiments. Kelce has not released a statement about the deleted tweets.

However, Whoopi Goldberg came to the defense of Kelce. "Find me a high school boy who hasn’t said something stupid about girls. Young people do young people stuff. What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do," Goldberg argued. Kelce was 21 at the time of the deleted tweets.

