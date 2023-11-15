Travis Kelce “Blown Away” By Taylor Swift Lyric Change

Travis Kelce admitted that he was "blown away" by an impromptu lyric change that Taylor Swift made to shout him out at a concert in Argentina last week. "Definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me and blew me away," he said. "I was like, 'Oh, shhh! She really just said that! All right!'" Travis told his brother on their podcast.

Furthermore, Travis revealed more about the dinner in Buenos Aires that he and Swift were spotted at by an ESPN reporter. According to Kelce, it also featured Swift's dad. It's unclear if this was the first time that Kelce had met Swift's family. Kelce has put something of a lock on his relationship in recent weeks. However, he was happy to talk about Argentina since it was largely "public knowledge".

Kelce Not Planning Any More South American Excursions

Swift has a handful more tour stops in South America. However, it's unlikely that Kelce will be making any more trips down there. Swift's next set of concerts, scheduled for this weekend, don't mesh well with the fact that Kelce has a game against the Eagles on Monday night. Furthermore, the last set of Swift concerts for the year also clash with a Sunday night Chiefs game.

Despite this, it is still believed that Kelce intends to spend a significant portion of the offseason next year with Swift. It was reported a few months ago that Kelce will most likely join Swift on her Europe and Asia leg of the Eras Tour. However, it will also likely depend on how well the Chiefs fare this season. Swift's 2024 tour dates begin on Super Bowl weekend. Many experts expect that Kelce will likely be busy that weekend, with the Chiefs still remaining one of the favourites to reach the season-ending game. The Chiefs are 7-2 so far this season and remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They return to action this week after beating the Dolphins in Germany two weeks ago.

