Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce After He Breaks Chiefs Franchise Record

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been having a good time with one another as of late. Although some NFL fans simply roll their eyes at the relationship, others actually support it quite fully. Moreover, Taylor and Travis are currently in the midst of doing their own thing. He is out and about playing some football, meanwhile, Swift is on tour. The two probably won't be able to see each other for some time, however, there is no doubt that they are still admiring each other from afar.

Yesterday, Kelce was playing against the Miami Dolphins in Germany. This was a huge match for the Chiefs, and in the end, they came out victorious. The score was 21-14 and it was record-breaking for Kelce. He is now the leading receiver in the history of the Chiefs franchise. He has surpassed Tony Gonzalez which is a massive achievement. Subsequently, the record was posted by PEOPLE on Instagram. Internet sleuths were then able to find out that Taylor liked the post, which can be found below.

Taylor Swift Reacts

It was a very subtle way of showing support, however, we are confident it was one that Travis appreciated. He continues to be one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, and he is right up there with Rob Gronkowski. If he somehow surpasses Gronk in Super Bowls, then he will definitely be able to obtain that feat. Ultimately, it will be up to his longevity that will determine where he ends up on that list. Although in the eyes of Shannon Sharpe, he is already the GOAT tight end.

