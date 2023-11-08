Magic Johnson Speaks On Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Magic Johnson has said that the NFL is "very happy" with Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift because of the amount of revenue it has generated. Magic's comments came during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. Specifically, Kimmel had noted that Magic should "get one of those Commanders to date Taylor Swift. It seems like you make so much money.”

Swift Fever has taken over the league after the singer and Chiefs tight end got together nearly two months ago. The early weeks of Swift's attendance at Arrowhead Stadium led to a massive surge in viewership from young women, a demographic that the NFL has never previously captured. While the Kelce family isn't overly thrilled about the attention that the relationship gets, the NFL has continued to milk it dry in terms of content and coverage.

Meanwhile, Kelce had a fun little exchange with his brother this week about whether he would be hitting up the Eras Tour in South America. However, Traylor fans will be left disappointed as Kelce refused to give a definitive answer. "I might just say f-ck it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis said on New Heights when asked by his brother if he had plans for the Chiefs' bye week. When Travis added that he wanted to be "closer to the equator", Jason shot back with a "South of the equator?"

Taylor Swift, Travis' girlfriend, will be in South America for the next few weeks for the final 2023 shows on the Eras Tour. November 9-11 see her in Buenos Aires. Meanwhile, she will spend November 17-19 in Rio and November 24-26 in São Paulo. There had been speculation as to whether Kelce would join Swift in at least Argentina, given his convenient bye week. The other dates seem improbable given the Chiefs games on November 20 and 26.

