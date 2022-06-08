magic johnson
- SportsShannon Sharpe Obliterated After Saying Face Of NBA Must Be Married While Also Using Magic Johnson As An ExampleJJ Redick and Stephen A. Smith could not believe their ears.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCookie Johnson Net Worth 2023: What Is Magic Johnson's Wife Worth?Uncover Cookie Johnson's inspiring journey from a steadfast partner to a successful entrepreneur, embodying grace and resilience.By Rain Adams
- SportsMagic Johnson Speaks On Travis Kelce & Taylor SwiftJohnson revealed the NFL is "very happy" about the relationship.By Ben Mock
- SportsMagic Johnson Just Became A Billionaire, Here's HowMagic Johnson is racking up cash.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBears Win For First Time In 346 Days, Magic Johnson Rips CommandersThe Bears dominated the Commanders 40-20.By Ben Mock
- SportsTeam Liquid Gets Shout Out From Magic JohnsonLet's hope "Earvin" can bring Liquid some Magic on the Rift.By Ben Mock
- SportsMichael Jordan Has Stephen A. Smith Read His Magic Johnson V Steph Curry Take Live On AirMJ defending MJ.By Ben Mock
- SportsMagic Johnson Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Legend Worth?The towering success of Magic Johnson: from the basketball court to the boardroom, crafting a legacy unlike any other.By Jake Skudder
- SportsMagic Johnson Reacts To Nas' Shout-Out On New Album: "Magic 2"Magic Johnson thanked Nas for naming a song after him on "Magic 2."By Cole Blake
- SportsMichael Jordan And Magic Johnson Dine Together In ItalyThe two NBA greats enjoyed a little bit of local tradition.By Ben Mock
- MoviesMagic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson Still On Gorgeous Yacht VacayMagic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson are living the good life.By Jake Lyda
- SportsMagic Johnson Reacts To Recent Commanders BidMagic Johnson is hoping to become an NFL owner.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic Johnson Part Of Group Seeking To Buy Commanders For Record-Breaking PriceMagic Johnson could be an NFL owner soon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic Johnson Makes Wild Claim About Victor WembanyamaMagic Johnson's statement had some fans confused.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKarl-Anthony Towns Reveals His Favorite NBA PlayerKAT has good taste.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMagic Johnson Denies Fake Report About Donating BloodThe NBA icon became the subject of ridicule after a satire account circulated a fake report.By Erika Marie
- SportsMagic Johnson Weighs In On How To Honor Bill RussellMagic Johnson wants the ultimate respect for Bill Russell.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic Johnson Reacts To The Lakers' Moves This OffseasonMagic has been paying attention to the Lakers' latest moves.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic Johnson's Finals MVP Take Will Raise Some EyebrowsMagic Johnson is adamant about who should win.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKanye West & Magic Johnson Snubbed From Broncos OwnershipThe Broncos were sold for $4.65 billion.By Alexander Cole