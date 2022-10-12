Karl-Anthony Towns has proven himself to be one of the more unique talents in the entire NBA. Standing at 7-feet tall, he can hit threes at an impressive clip, making him a truly dynamic player. His Minnesota Timberwolves are on the cusp of something great, and with Rudy Gobert joining the squad, this team is about to do big things.

With that being said, Towns is a player with plenty of inspiration. He has grown up watching some amazing basketball, and there are quite a few players that he looks up to. Towns is a student of the game, which means it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he pays homage to those he didn’t get to see play.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For instance, Towns was recently asked who his all-time favorite player is. Considering Towns’ age, he could have said guys like Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, or maybe even Michael Jordan. Instead, Towns went with Magic Johnson, who is arguably the greatest point guard ever.

As Towns goes on to explain, Magic is the reason why he wears the number 32. “Number 32 became a thing for me because of Magic Johnson,” Towns said. “The ways he made his teammates better, the way he showtime…when I was young I always wanted to make my teammates better. So shoutout to Magic giving me that confidence to do it.”

This is shaping up to be a big season for KAT, and we can’t wait to see how he deals with the expectations.