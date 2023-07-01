Magic Johnson Reacts To Nas’ Shout-Out On New Album: “Magic 2”

Magic Johnson thanked Nas for naming the seventh track on his new album, Magic 2, after him. He shared a message for the legendary rapper on Twitter, Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Lakers icon labeled Nas a “hell of a businessman.”

“On Nas’s new album Magic 2 he dedicated track 7 to me called Earvin Magic Johnson!” Magic wrote. “Thank you for the respect and honor of my business acumen. You’re a hell of a businessman in your own right!”

Magic Johnson Attends Washington Commanders Press Conference

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – JULY 21: Magic Johnson and David Blitzer, new owners of the Washington Commanders, look on during a press conference introducing the team’s new ownership at FedExField on July 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. NFL teams owners have unanimously approved a $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

“On my Earvin Magic Johnson, I’m enterprising/I keep it ghetto like the hood before they gentrified it,” Nas raps in the hook of the song. Nas dropped Magic 2 on Friday as his latest collaborative effort with Hit-Boy. The project features guest appearances from 50 Cent on “Office Hours” and 21 Savage on the bonus song “One Mic, One Gun.” It arrives as Nas prepares for a North American tour with Wu-Tang Clan, later this year.

As for Magic Johnson’s aforementioned business acumen, the NBA legend recently purchased a minority ownership stake in the Washington Commanders of the NFL. He described the experience as a “dream” in a post on Twitter.

Magic Johnson Responds To Nas’ Shoutout

“God is so good…I still can’t believe it!” Magic said. “I am currently living in an answered prayer. Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it’s all been a dream that has come full circle. I grew up playing football as a kid, I’m a huge NFL fan, and I watch games every week. Now, I get to co-own a storied franchise, the Washington Commanders.

