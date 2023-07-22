Nas Attributes His Incredible Five Album Run To “The Holy Spirit”

If you’re looking for the best new hip-hop of the week, then you probably already heard the fifth project from Nas and Hit-Boy, Magic 2. The legendary MC and producer formed a once-in-a-lifetime partnership with 2020’s King’s Disease, and released two sequels plus the surprise stand-alone Magic. In a similar vein, its sequel released with little promotional fanfare or anticipation, but to the wild excitement of many fans. With this new album, the duo established what might be one of the greatest runs in hip-hop, certainly within the last decade. For the New York legend in particular, it represents another prime in his 30-plus-year career, and a testament to his universal impact and talent.

Moreover, Nas recently took to Twitter on Saturday (July 22) to thank the inspiration behind this five album run. “I’m happy to be around making new music because I love it,” he said. “Having the best year of my life. I caught the Holy Spirit and I’m grateful to be giving it all to the world. Magic 2.” Considering the impressive and dominant nature of the past few years for them, no wonder there are spiritual forces at play here.

Nas Thanks The Holy Spirit For Guiding His Music

I’m happy to be around making new music because I love it. Having the best year of my life. I caught the Holy Spirit and I’m grateful to be giving it all to the world.



Magic 2. — Nasir Jones (@Nas) July 22, 2023

Furthermore, another small thing that fans can look forward to with every Nas album is a heap of references to other figures in pop culture. That’s especially true on track seven of Magic 2, “Earvin Magic Johnson.” “On my Earvin Magic Johnson, I’m enterprising,” the 49-year-old spits on the chorus. “I keep it ghetto like the hood before they gentrified it.” This even prompted a response on Twitter from the NBA legend. “On Nas’s new album Magic 2 he dedicated track 7 to me called Earvin Magic Johnson!” Magic tweeted. “Thank you for the respect and honor of my business acumen. You’re a hell of a businessman in your own right!”

With another project on the way from the duo, it looks like this run is far from over. Despite the almost insurmountable contributions Nas and Hit-Boy have made to rap music, they’re always down to keep searching for something better. That dedication to craft, quality, and the art of hip-hop is something truly special, and they prove that it’s a timeless tradition. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nas and Hit-Boy.

