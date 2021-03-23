new albums
- MusicMetro Boomin Says He’s Dropping 3 Albums In 2024Metro Boomin has a ton of new music on the way.By Cole Blake
- MusicBrent Faiyaz & Mariah The Scientist Take Over Our New "R&B Season" Playlist UpdateOther amazing additions on "R&B Season" came from Chxrry22, Mary J. Blige, LOONY, Majid Jordan, and some special guests.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicB.G. Tells 2 Chainz He’s Planning To Drop 8 AlbumsB.G. has massive plans for releasing new music.By Cole Blake
- MusicNas Attributes His Incredible Five Album Run To "The Holy Spirit"Few rappers in history have achieved the consistency, skill level, and acclaim of the New York legend's past few years in the industry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAzealia Banks Says Her "Voice Has Matured" Ahead Of 2 New AlbumsAzealia Banks says she feels "really sexy" when she sings now.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg Lands Deal To Release New Albums & Distribute Death Row CatalogFormer Apple executive Larry Jackson announced a partnership with the California legend as one of his new company's first projects.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFreddie Gibbs Has Four Albums In The WorksThe 40-year-old seemingly teased three joint projects with three different producers, as well as an R&B album.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicDiddy & King Combs Confirm New Albums For 2023Diddy and King Combs will both be releasing new albums next year.By Cole Blake
- MusicSaweetie Says She Plans On Dropping 2 Albums By The End Of 2022Saweetie says she'll be releasing "The Single Life" and "Pretty Bitch Music" before the end of the year.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJanet Jackson Promises New Music, Explains Why She Doesn't Care About FameThe music icon says she doesn't even have Grammys or awards on display in her home.By Erika Marie
- MusicKid Cudi Confirms 2 Albums After Debuting New Music At Rolling Loud LACudi is killing it, as per usual.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCurren$y Outlines 6-Album Release ScheduleCurren$y reveals release dates for his next six albums, including an Alchemist collab and "Pilot Talk 4."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Is Dropping Two Albums This YearGriselda visionary Westside Gunn confirms that he's dropping not one, but two new albums this year. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNew Music Friday: Here's What Drops TonightTonight is set to be one of the biggest hip-hop nights of the year, with new music from J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Migos, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYelawolf Announces Weekly Albums In AprilFollowing the release of his Caskey collab "Blacksheep," Yelawolf sets the stage for his ambitious "April Onslaught" of four new albums. By Mitch Findlay