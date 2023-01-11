Freddie Gibbs is proving to have an overwhelmingly successful career in the rap game. As he ventures off into other creative endeavors such as acting, music has always been his main focus.

He’s apparently working on four different projects right now. The Indiana native made the announcement in a recent lengthy interview with XXL.

Freddie Gibbs performs during All Points East 2022 at Victoria Park on August 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

“Alchemist & Madlib ain’t goin’ nowhere, keep that in mind. Me and Boi-1da in the studio now, real heavy. I’m making the best music of my life, so it’s no reason to stop. And I’m the king of R&B, so I gotta do that [too],” he says in a part of the interview.

Of course, the “Crime Pays” rapper has full-length collaborations with both The Alchemist and Madlib in his discography. In 2014, he linked up with the Madvillain producer for Piñata. Five years later, the duo blessed fans with its follow-up, the 15-track Bandana.

In 2018, The Alchemist and Freddie linked up with Curren$y for a short, collaborative album, Fetti. The Indiana native and the decorated producer re-united in 2020 for a full-length release between just the two of them, Alfredo. They saw a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy awards for their effort. However, Nas and Hit-Boy took the award home for the first album of their collaborative trilogy, King’s Disease.

Furthermore, the 40-year-old is still fresh off the release of his latest album, $oul $old $eperately. Serving as his fifth solo studio album, the project finds Gibbs making music with both his past and more recent sounds in one place.

Although he’s yet to make a full-length project with Boi-1da, the pair have collaborated in the past. Most recently, the Canadian producer has a production credit on “Space Rabbit”, off of $$$.

After implying that his 2022 album would be his final one, it’s certainly surprising to hear this news. “As of right now, I feel like I gave the world what it needed with $$$. I just wanna sit down and live life with my people…” he said during an AMA session on Twitter in October.

