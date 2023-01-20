Freddie Gibbs takes us on a journey throughout his career in the new music video for “Rabbit Vision.”

The “Big Boss Rabbit” rapper delivered the latest video off of $oul $old $eparately this week. In the “Rabbit Vision” music video, Gibbs employs a grainy VHS aesthetic for his trip down memory lane. Though the video showcases recent Grammys party and sold-out shows, it also brings it back to his come up.

The video was directed by the rapper, his manager Lambo, and Harley Astoria. It also includes cameos from Jeezy, Big Sean, and Kaytranada.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 13: Freddie Gibbs performs at the Astor Theatre on January 13, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage)

The footage of Jeezy aligns with the part of the song where Gibbs expressed regret for their long-standing feud.

“Me and Jeezy still ain’t spoke in years, but I got love for him/ Could’ve talked it out, but I spoke out, I let it get to me,” Gibbs raps on the song. “Showed me I could be a fuckin’ boss, best thing he did for me/ I needed to grow, too immature, it’s shit I needed to know.”

Later on, Gibbs revealed that he and Jeezy did, in fact, run into each other at an airport where he apologized and hug.

BERLIN, GERMANY – AUGUST 21: Rapper Freddie Gibbs performs live on stage during a concert at the Metropol on August 21, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Though Gibbs released his latest album a few months ago, he recently stated that he’s working on new music. The rapper suggested that he’s working on three different projects with Boi-1da, Madlib, and The Alchemist while also teasing an R&B project.

“Alchemist & Madlib ain’t goin’ nowhere, keep that in mind. Me and Boi-1da in the studio now, real heavy,” he said. “I’m making the best music of my life, so it’s no reason to stop. And I’m the king of R&B, so I gotta do that [too].”

Check out the music video for “Rabbit Vision” below.