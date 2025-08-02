Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are potentially set to outdo themselves commercially speaking. As reported by NFR Podcast, their latest record, Alfredo 2, is projected to sell 38,000 copies first week. These numbers are backed by HITS Daily Double, which has the rapper/producer duo very close to that mark.

To be technical, the number is 37,655 right now. Roughly 14,500 of that figure is coming from physical sales, a strong showing overall. If this guesstimate turns out to be correct early next week, then Gibbs and Uncle Al will secure their highest debuts on the Hot 200.

Ironically, they set the bar for themselves together in 2020 when the first Alfredo released. Back then, they nabbed a top 15 debut with 31,400 units moved. They will have a similar result first week this year too, but slightly better. With 38,000, the Indiana and California natives will slot in at number 12.

Considering both artists aren't shoe ins for mainstream numbers with their albums, this is quite the feat. It's also worth pointing out that the sales don't equate to a mediocre project by any means. Once again, Freddie and The Alchemist should be on a lot of end-of-year lists.

The 14-song set is packed with gangsta rap bangers such as "Lemon Pepper Steppers," "Ensalada," "Gold Feet," and more.

Freddie Gibbs Alfredo 2

Whether they receive a GRAMMY nomination or not remains to be seen, of course. But in a genre where sequels rarely hold a candle to the inaugural record, it's quite the feat they pulled off here.

It's also been generating a lot of conversation online thanks to Gibbs' many disses on the record. The ruthless MC took aim at DJ Akademiks, Gunna, Diddy, Jim Jones, and past collaborators Benny The Butcher and Curren$y.

The former's diss in particular has had many bursting into tears from uncontrollable laughter. "I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks titties, that fat bastard," he raps on "Lavish Habits."

His qualms with Curren$y were also shocking for a lot of folks considering their work on 2018's Fetti which was also a production with Uncle Al. But after the tape released, the Louisiana native was apparently not putting forth his best effort to help promote it.

"N***a sh**ted on our first project," he wrote on an Instagram Story via his burner account in 2023. "Didn’t shoot one video or do one show. I ain’t get mad, I just subtracted him from the equation and me and Al made another classic [and] went to the Grammys. End of story."