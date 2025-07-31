Last week, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist teamed up to drop their second collaborative album, Alfredo 2. The project follows 2020's Alfredo, and so far, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. The duo clearly had more up their sleeve, however. Today, they released a new music video for their song "A Thousand Mountains."

The video embodies the focused energy of the song, and shows Gibbs training with a sensei. This isn't the first visual they've unveiled from the new project either. Shortly before it dropped, they delivered a music video for their track "1995." They also shared their Alfredo short film before the album arrived. It's described as a "Tokyo crime saga" and was created in Japan with the help of director Nick Walker.

So far, fans can't get enough. "The WHOLE ALBUM 100/100," one YouTube commenter says. "What a masterpiece this album is. This is hip hop," another claims.

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Alfredo 2

While Gibbs and The Alchemist's supporters appear to be thoroughly enjoying the album, the same can't be said for at least a couple of their peers. This is thanks to some jabs Gibbs throws on it, targeting the likes of Gunna, Benny The Butcher, and Jim Jones.

He calls Gunna out by name on "Lavish Habits," citing the snitching allegations he's been bombarded with since the YSL RICO case. "First-class Virgin Atlantic, stewardess' t*tties plastic / I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks t*tties, that fat b*stard / Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat b*stard," Gibbs raps.