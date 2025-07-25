Today, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist dropped off their new collaborative album, Alfredo 2. This is the duo's second collaborative LP and follows Alfredo, which they released in 2020. So far, it looks like fans have been enjoying the 14-track project. They've also been quick to call out some apparent jabs that were thrown in "Empanadas," per @big_business_ on X.

"Smacked him in Miami, his boys jumped me, he played it safe / B*tches in Buffalo get the same thing, they was throwin' plates / Limped away on his good foot, but he ain't bust a grape / These n***as fake / Sealed documents, still poppin' it / F*ck the certified crack babies, come get your mama hit (Yeah) / Sh*t ain't sellin', they gotta resort to drama sh*t / F*ck these Love & Hip-Hop n***as, I'm at the Oscars, b*tch," Gibbs raps.

These appear to be references to run-ins he's rumored to have had with both Jim Jones and Benny The Butcher.

Freddie Gibbs Alfredo 2

Back in 2021, eye-witness reports surfaced that Jones' entourage allegedly got into a physical altercation with Gibbs and his security at a restaurant in Miami. Jones has denied knowing anything about this ever since. "I did not put my hands on nobody in Miami, at all. I don't know what this n****s talking about, bro," he said on the FlipDaScript podcast in 2023. "If I did anything in today’s era, we would all see it. Like they see anything else I do."

In 2022, footage of an alleged altercation between Gibbs and various others surfaced online, along with rumors that Benny was involved. That same year, Gibbs made a vague reference to both alleged altercations during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.