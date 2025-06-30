Benny The Butcher Disses Freddie Gibbs With Fiery New Song "Position Of Power"

The Lox And Friends Experience
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Benny The Butcher performs onstage during the The Lox And Friends Experience on December 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Benny the Butcher's new song comes after Freddie Gibbs called him out on his own track, "The Big 2," back in March.

Benny the Butcher dissed Freddie Gibbs on his new collaboration with Austin Sour and Rain910, "Position of Power," continuing a years-long feud between the two rappers. The release comes after Gibbs called out Benny on his own recent single, "The Big 2.” Gibbs dropped that track back in March, also targeting J Cole and JPEGMAFIA as well.

On the new effort, Benny raps: “Rumors back home that we took some jewels / Some sh*t that don’t even cost a ‘B’ on my chain. Benny the Butcher the reason these rappers can’t eat in this lane.” Back in 2022, Benny allegedly stole Gibbs' necklace during an altercation in Buffalo, New York.

On "The Big 2," Gibbs took several shots at Benny, at one point referencing the sales of his Def Jam debut Everybody Can’t Go. “My naked ass got more promo than your album / Man, this really ain’t no challenge," he raps.

Freddie Gibbs & Benny The Butcher Beef Explained

Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs have been feuding since 2021. At the time, Gibbs made a joke about Benny getting shot in the leg during a robbery attempt. Benny previously confirmed that he has no interest in burying the hacket with Gibbs during an appearance on The Breakfast Club back in 2024, as caught by Complex. "Hell no," he said at the time. "You don't do that sh*t to people you cool with, and that's just it. I really don't have no problem with him. He never done nothing to me in life. I have no problem with him. It's just that I would be goofy. And the people I make my music for would look at me goofy if I would stand next to him."

In November of last year, Benny was spotted hanging out with Gibbs's ex-girlfriend, Destini Fox. "I'll tell you why. I almost cracked up laughing but I gave her chain back. That's the homegirl. I'm really a nice guy. I gave her her chain back," he said on The Breakfast Club when asked about the situation. "Then she came to my birthday party. That's it. She was caught in the middle of some shit she had nothing to do with. She probably thought I was the devil, but she get to see that I'm a really nice guy, and that's it. Nothing more. Nothing less."

