Benny the Butcher dissed Freddie Gibbs on his new collaboration with Austin Sour and Rain910, "Position of Power," continuing a years-long feud between the two rappers. The release comes after Gibbs called out Benny on his own recent single, "The Big 2.” Gibbs dropped that track back in March, also targeting J Cole and JPEGMAFIA as well.

On the new effort, Benny raps: “Rumors back home that we took some jewels / Some sh*t that don’t even cost a ‘B’ on my chain. Benny the Butcher the reason these rappers can’t eat in this lane.” Back in 2022, Benny allegedly stole Gibbs' necklace during an altercation in Buffalo, New York.

On "The Big 2," Gibbs took several shots at Benny, at one point referencing the sales of his Def Jam debut Everybody Can’t Go. “My naked ass got more promo than your album / Man, this really ain’t no challenge," he raps.

Freddie Gibbs & Benny The Butcher Beef Explained

Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs have been feuding since 2021. At the time, Gibbs made a joke about Benny getting shot in the leg during a robbery attempt. Benny previously confirmed that he has no interest in burying the hacket with Gibbs during an appearance on The Breakfast Club back in 2024, as caught by Complex. "Hell no," he said at the time. "You don't do that sh*t to people you cool with, and that's just it. I really don't have no problem with him. He never done nothing to me in life. I have no problem with him. It's just that I would be goofy. And the people I make my music for would look at me goofy if I would stand next to him."