Freddie Gibbs Disses J Cole, JPEGMAFIA And Benny The Butcher On "The Big 2"

Freddie Gibbs is a dangerous emcee. He has classics under his belt, and rhyming ability that make him dangerous to anybody who has issue with him. He proved it on his latest single. Freddie Gibbs decided to bomb on three different stars over the course of his new single, "The Big 2." He makes it clear that he isn't worried about what they have to say about him. And this isn't three stars who are weak in terms of rhymes. We're talking about J Cole, JPEGMAFIA and Benny the Butcher.

Freddie Gibbs throws jabs at J Cole and JPEGMAFIA over perceived slights. He makes reference to the infamous photo of him, well, spreading it, and claimed that a leaked photo does more numbers than any of Peggy's albums. The title of the song, "The Big 2," is an unsubtle dig at Cole and the way he fell apart during the "Big Three" battle. The most vicious bars, however, are reserved for Benny the Butcher. Gibbs and Benny have had beef for quite a while, and the former made it clear he does not consider him on his artistic or personal level. "I seen my ex ho with the opps I never get into drama," he spits. "They both got crackhead mamas they got some sh*t in common." We're expecting some replies on this one.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Freddie Gibbs Save Hardest Bars For Benny The Butcher

Quotable Lyrics: