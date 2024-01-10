JPEGMAFIA
- MusicKanye West Wears T-Shirt With Controversial Metal Singer On ItWest's shirt goes against some of the recent statements he's made.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearJPEGMAFIA & Kanye West Come Together After Former's Viral Rant: PhotoAfter hearing Peggy's comments about only working with "boring" artists, hip-hop heads are curious to see if we'll be hearing his voice on Ye's "Vultures" when it finally drops.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeJPEGMAFIA Brazil Altercation Video Leaves Fans Curious: WatchSome say Peggy was overcharged while shopping at a local mall. Others accuse the New York rapper of stealing.By Hayley Hynes