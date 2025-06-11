JPEGMAFIA Implores Drake To Rap About Something Else

JPEGMAFIA has been going at Drake for years at this point and his latest stray stems from a new "Billboard" interview.

There may not be any other rapper who has a stronger dislike for Drake than Kendrick Lamar. Or is there? JPEGMAFIA, the idiosyncratic multihyphenate from Baltimore has a strong case that it could be him. Whether it be online, on a track, or in interviews, Peggy typically has nothing positive to say about The Boy.

In fact, on his last album, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU, he had a few slick bars for the Toronto native. "Obviously, rappers, they know what it is / If I show you a Drac', I ain't playin' with kids," he says on "it's dark and hell is hot."

Then, there's this set on "New Black History," where JPEGMAFIA goes for the jugular. "'Specially when ya'll cashing out for PDF's and rapers (No Drizzy) / I hope y'all paid attention, no really, I'm dyin'. I killed myself, tell them to kill me (Hey)."

In typical fashion, the risk-taker doubled down on his Drake shots in a fiery tweet. "1st off i been dissing that n**** since 2016, them sh*ts was throwaway bars not noteworthy. Second off if anybody got a problem with what i said on this album, my tour dates in bio. Third, yall cant even pay your rent but defending drake for free, go outside and be somebody."

Drake New Album

But as of this week, JPEG has updated his thoughts on the 6 God in an interview with Billboard and as caught by NFR Podcast. It's not much of one, as his disdain is still there. But he did have something notable to get off his chest. When asked about whether or not more MCs will be incorporating different sounds in their music, Peggy feels that its inevitable as he predicts fans will start to notice the lack of creativity in their favorite artists.

That's when he unleashed on Drake and his tendency to rap/sing about women and the problems that come with them. "People yearn for something new, especially in rap. We’re yearning, we’re tired. We don’t wanna hear Drake complain about b*tches anymore. We don’t f*cking care, he’s 40. We need something different," he said in part.

The next time Drizzy will have a chance to answer the call is on his next solo album that he promised he will release this year. He confirmed it himself during the Anita Max Wynn tour in Australia. The rumored title is Ice Man and doesn't have a release date or any other hard information available.

