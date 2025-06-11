JPEGMAFIA Calls Out Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist For Not Taking Enough Risks

JPEGMAFIA spoke about being a "risk-taker" in hip-hop during a new interview with Billboard.

JPEGMAFIA called out both Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist during a recent interview with Billboard. In doing so, he accused them of making the same style of music for the last two decades and suggested "nobody gives a sh*t" anymore.

"I am a risk-taker! I'm one of the only risk-takers in rap!" he told the outlet. "The rest of these motherf*ckers literally do the same thing. Alchemist, Earl and them? They've been making the same f*cking song for the last twenty f*cking years. Nobody gives a sh*t."

"I'm not them," he added. "I'm here to evolve, go farther, go harder and I'm gonna do my sh*t. I'm not here to give people the bare minimum and have that just be okay, n***a. That's not me. I'm not wasting my potential like those motherf*ckers. I'm not like that. I'm maximizing my sh*t. I'm 35 years old — and Tupac said when Black men turn 30, they lose their fire. I have no loss of fire. I'm hot as sh*t."

He wasn't done yet, adding: "Y'all go do that boring ass sh*t. I'm not with that. I'm here to take this sh*t forward whether y'all like it or not y'all can kiss my Black ass. And they're gonna pretend like I'm not doing what I'm doing, but I've been doing it! And I've been doing it so well that people have to hate. They try to take the title from me and they just can't, because it's me."

JPEGMAFIA Earl Swearshirt Beef

It doesn't appear that either Earl Sweatshirt or The Alchemist have responded to JPEGMAFIA's criticism. The two have worked together on a number of collaborations from over the years, including on the project Voir Dire as well as several songs such as "Wind in My Sails," "Nobles," "Loose Change," and more.

Elsewhere in JPEGMAFIA's interview with Billboard, he discussed he latest album, I Lay Down My Life For You, the reactions from fans to his creative decisions, live performances, and more.

