Earl Sweatshirt And The Alchemist’s New Album Coming To Streaming With New Tracks

Last month, Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist teamed up for a new album. While the pair have worked together on songs in the past this is the first time they've ever made an entire album together. The project was called Voir Dire and while it received lots of critical acclaim plenty of fans didn't get the chance to hear it. That's because the album was exclusively released on an NFT based music streaming service called Gala.

Now thanks to a new announcement, fans who haven't heard the record yet know when they'll be able to give it a try. "You asked for it. VOIR DIRE on all streaming platforms 10/6," The Alchemist announced in a new Instagram post. The excitement came with layers as well. Not only is the album arriving on streaming very soon, but it's coming with three new tracks. Two of the new tracks feature one of Earl Sweatshirt's longest-running collaborators, Vince Staples. The first of the pair, "The Caliphate" dropped on streaming last night. Check out the Instagram post below.

Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist's Album Headed For Streaming

The release on streaming will come at a pretty good time. Fans will have the chance to see Alc and Earl performing songs from the album when they take it on tour later this year. The pair will spend November of this year touring behind the record. They'll hit 11 cities across North America alongside MIKE and Black Noise.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Radio, Earl confessed to being a very sensitive rapper. “I’m the most sensitive n*gga that’s outside. I’m not going to lie to you. No, that’s what I was saying outside to them. I was like, what if I went in there with Zane Lowe and sat down and just started profusely crying right now. Serious," he said in the interview. What do you think of Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist's new album dropping on streaming with two new Vince Staples features? Let us know in the comment section below.

