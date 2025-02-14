JPEGMAFIA Gives You A Little Piece Of His Heart This Valentine's Day With Surprise Freestyle

JPEGMAFIA is an artist that beats to his own drum. He's always going to do feels right to him in the moment whether that be on an album or single. This weekend, it seems he was ready to spread some love this Valentine's Day as he's just come by with a freestyle out of nowhere. "Valentines Day Freestyle 25'💕 (unmastered)" is how it's titled on YouTube and right now it's only this platform. With one like this, you already know what to expect, especially if you are a frequent listener of his. It's rough around the edges with the mixing being the most glaring issue. As the song progresses, Peggy's voice and the instrumental get steadily louder.
Somehow, though, it kinds of makes sense. The first half of the freestyle is more mellow and melodic. However, once the guitars from I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU appear, the volume is turned up a few notches. Hilariously, JPEGMAFIA turns what could be a more lovey-dovey track moment into a diss track of sorts about how some dudes are doing love all wrong. He calls out the older men dating younger girls, for example, which could be seen as yet another dig at Drake. Then, the randomness continues in the final stretch when he goes full auto croon. Overall, it's entirely Peggy in all of the best ways. This freestyle follows his DIRECTORS CUT edition of the aforementioned ILDMLFY which added 14 more songs.
JPEGMAFIA "Valentines Day Freestyle 25'"
Quotable Lyrics:
So fine, you're so fine
Ayo, hey listen
They want authenticity
But then when they get it
They don't want it
Know what i mean, make up your mind