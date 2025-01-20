JPEGMAFIA Unleashes On Drake, Freddie Gibbs & Kamala Harris "Supporters" On Zany "PROTECT THE CROSS"

Well, JPEGMAFIA has a lot to get off his chest this morning. Let's just say that The Baltimore, Maryland native does not lean right in the slightest. Adding fuel to his fire today is the fact that Donald Trump is being sworn into office later. As a major Kamala Harris supporter, he's quite disappointed in how many "white b****es" (his words not ours) didn't show up at the polls like they said they would. Because of this, JPEGMAFIA has decided to drop a nuke on these folks and then some with "PROTECT THE CROSS."
This looks like the first taste of what the DIRECTORS CUT of I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU is going to sound like too. Peggy did potentially hit at this coming on his Instagram saying, "stayed tuned in 2025, you never know what might happen." No release date is available, but the rollout could be underway, especially with the European leg in motion. Overall, "PROTECT THE CROSS" is a rowdy track and sounds similar with what's on his last record. However, you may find it a little tamer compared to past Peggy tracks. But it still sounds great. Lyrically, he's taking jabs at American voters as we said, but also Drake and Freddie Gibbs once again. Eminem and white underground rappers are also in crosshairs, and there honestly might be more we missed. You'll just have to check it out for yourself, but it's a winner for us overall.
"PROTECT THE CROSS" - JPEGMAFIA
Quotable Lyrics:
Man, these n****s be old and not wise
I meant all of that rippidy rappin' be makin' me soft
All of them Wah Gwan Delilahs, they standin' on nothin'
Them n****s and h**s can be bought
White b****es ain't vote for Kamala
They lie, so I lie when I'm tryna to get in that box