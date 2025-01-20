JPEGMAFIA Unleashes On Drake, Freddie Gibbs & Kamala Harris "Supporters" On Zany "PROTECT THE CROSS"

BY Zachary Horvath 2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jpegmafiajpegmafia
Peggy is using this record to vent his frustrations about President Trump's inauguration.

Well, JPEGMAFIA has a lot to get off his chest this morning. Let's just say that The Baltimore, Maryland native does not lean right in the slightest. Adding fuel to his fire today is the fact that Donald Trump is being sworn into office later. As a major Kamala Harris supporter, he's quite disappointed in how many "white b****es" (his words not ours) didn't show up at the polls like they said they would. Because of this, JPEGMAFIA has decided to drop a nuke on these folks and then some with "PROTECT THE CROSS."

This looks like the first taste of what the DIRECTORS CUT of I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU is going to sound like too. Peggy did potentially hit at this coming on his Instagram saying, "stayed tuned in 2025, you never know what might happen." No release date is available, but the rollout could be underway, especially with the European leg in motion. Overall, "PROTECT THE CROSS" is a rowdy track and sounds similar with what's on his last record. However, you may find it a little tamer compared to past Peggy tracks. But it still sounds great. Lyrically, he's taking jabs at American voters as we said, but also Drake and Freddie Gibbs once again. Eminem and white underground rappers are also in crosshairs, and there honestly might be more we missed. You'll just have to check it out for yourself, but it's a winner for us overall.

Read More: Young Thug & Gunna Collaboration Leaks Online Amid Rampant Snitching Rumors

"PROTECT THE CROSS" - JPEGMAFIA

Quotable Lyrics:

Man, these n****s be old and not wise
I meant all of that rippidy rappin' be makin' me soft
All of them Wah Gwan Delilahs, they standin' on nothin'
Them n****s and h**s can be bought
White b****es ain't vote for Kamala
They lie, so I lie when I'm tryna to get in that box

Read More: South Park Mexican Denied Parole Over Sexual Assault Of Underage Girl

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Syndication: PalmSprings Music JPEGMAFIA's Berlin Show Shut Down After Pepper Spray Incident Leads To Several Injuries 335
Syndication: Desert Sun Music JPEGMAFIA Allegedly Tries To Slide Into Reporter's Wife's DMs After Twitter Spat 1209
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 38.6K
News Marijuana Man 186