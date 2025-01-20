South Park Mexican Denied Parole Over Sexual Assault Of Underage Girl

South Park Mexican was reportedly denied parole on Monday (January 13) after serving 23 years of his sentence for the sexual assault of an underage girl, according to My San Antonio and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. His conviction in 2002 and 45-year sentence for assaulting a 9-year-old girl the previous year remains the same, and he has another chance for parole in January of 2028 ahead of his expected release date of April 8, 2047 to complete his sentence. "The record indicates the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior, or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard of the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety," the ruling reads.

For those unaware, the Houston rapper rose in the 1990s and early 2000s for his blend of hip-hop and Latin American influences, as he often falls into categorizations of Chicano rap amid the wider Southern scene of the time. South Park Mexican – real name Carlos Coy – will have to wait a long time to even attempt freedom again, although these new reports do not contain too many details about his time in prison.

South Park Mexican's "Mexican Radio"

Furthermore, it's unclear whether or not South Park Mexican will have more opportunities for parole in between 2028 and his expected release date of 2047. He has spent the last 23 years in Rosharon's Ramsey Unit. "It's extremely rare for a sex offender to be paroled on their initial parole review," Crime Stoppers of Houston's Director Of Victim Services, Andy Kahan, reportedly expressed to My San Antonio regarding this case. "However, the Parole Board had previously paroled on his first parole review, another well-known Hispanic musician Joe (Grupo Mazz) Lopez, who was also serving a similar type of sentence involving sexual activity with underage girls."