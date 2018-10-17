Mexican
- LifeLefty SM Shot & Killed In Guadalajara, Mexican Rapper Was Only 31The foreign artist leaves behind a wife and two daughters.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Dances To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo, Jokes About Being Considered MexicanAre we getting a Cardi B "corrido" remix soon?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramGucci Mane Is "Flexing Like A Mexican" In Cabo San LucasGucci Mane is enjoying his time in the resort city of Cabo San Lucas, located in Baja California Sur, with his beautiful wife Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis as they take in all the sun that Mexico has to offer.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomWoman Charged After Running Over 14-Year-Old Girl For "Being A Mexican"The police confirm the girl was intentionally targeted. By Aida C.
- MusicCardi B Talks Heritage & Not Being Considered Black Because She Speaks SpanishThe rapper shared her thoughts during an Instagram Live session.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTeacher Fired For Asking Trump To Boot "Illegal Students From Mexico" On TwitterThe Texas teacher thought she was privately speaking to Trump. By Aida C.
- SportsDeontay Wilder Reacts To Anthony Joshua's Loss: "He Wasn’t A True Champion"Andy Ruiz' victory dramatically shifts the balance of power in boxing's Heavyweight division.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo's Narco Trial: Witness Says He Paid $100 Mill In Bribes To Ex-PresidentA star witness took the stand with some startling revelations about the Narco Kingpin.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo Trial Witness Claims Mexico's Chief Of Security Was "$6 Million" In His PocketEl Chapo allegedly paid high-ranking officials several million dollars in bribe moneyBy Devin Ch
- SocietyA Heartbroken "El Chapo" Denied Request To Embrace His Wife During Trial"No sugar tonight in my coffee."By Devin Ch
- SocietyA Heartbroken "El Chapo" Requests A Hug From His Wife During TrialA tragic love story takes shape in the unlikeliest of circumstances.By Devin Ch
- NewsKap G Aims At Trump On New Track "A Day Without A Mexican"Kap G uplifts the Latin community while slamming Trump on "A Day Without A Mexican."By Aron A.
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Signs Richest Boxing Contract Ever: $375 Million For 11 FightsCanelo secures the bag following his impressive decision victory over Gennady Golovkin.By Devin Ch