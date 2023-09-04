Lefty SM Shot & Killed In Guadalajara, Mexican Rapper Was Only 31

Yet another tragedy has struck the world of hip-hop, this time taking place in Mexico. As HipHopDX reports, a shooting in Guadalajara this past weekend left 31-year-old Lefty SM dead. The foreign rapper’s record label, Alzada, confirmed the upsetting news in an Instagram post which has since been translated into English. “Dear Alzada friends and family, with profound sadness we’re informing you about the death of our brother, Lefty SM, Juan Carlos Sauceda,” they shared with followers.

The late lyricist leaves behind a wife, Maria Isabel, and the couple’s two daughters. At the time of his death, the “Volando” artist was reportedly attacked near his home in Mexico. Police haven’t yet shared a motive for the crime. An official report is expected to come from authorities later today (September 4). Fans both old and new are shocked by the news of Lefty’s death. Many of them have been sharing heartfelt tributes to the rising star online.

Read More: Burning Man Festival Leaves 1 Dead, Diplo & Chris Rock Hike 5 Miles Through Mud To Escape Event

Lefty SM’s Record Label Confirms His Tragic Death

Lefty’s name may not be familiar to those who only listen to American rap, but in the world of Latin hip-hop, he was making serious waves. He’s spent most of his life mastering the art of writing rhymes, beginning in 1992, though it wasn’t until 2017 when his YouTube channel really took off. Unfortunately, he won’t be around to further push boundaries in the music world. Still, it’s not likely that his loved ones will let his legacy be forgotten. As we’ve seen with other artists taken too soon, there’s always a possibility for posthumous features or albums.

It’s been a sad few days in terms of fatalities being reported in the news. Aside from Lefty SM’s fatal shooting in Mexico, Rihanna’s cousin, Tanella Alleyne was also buried in Barbados recently. Read more about that tragedy at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Rihanna’s Cousin Tanella Alleyne Dead In Barbados Years After Brother’s Fatal Shooting

[Via]