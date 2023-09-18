Jackboy Arrest: Burglary & Cyber Stalking Land Rapper Behind Bars In Florida

This past weekend marked the official final "break from reality" of what's been a whirlwind summer 2023. Some spent it turning up in the company of their closest friends and reflecting on the memories of months past. Others, such as Jackboy, surprisingly spent it in the slammer. As XXL reports, the Haitian-born lyricist was arrested in St. Lucie County, Florida by the local police department on Saturday, September 16. At the time, he was specifically booked on charges of "burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and stalking of the cyber variety."

A domestic dispute with an unknown woman is what seemingly led up to the incident. Records obtained by the outlet on Monday (September 18) notably mention "dating violence" in Jack's file. Luckily for him, the "Where I'm From" artist was only in jail for a few hours before being released on a $5,000 surety bond. There are few other details known at this time. Still, Jackboy looks notably tired and serious in the mug shot currently circulating online below.

Jackboy's Mug Shot Surfaces Online

Fans of Kodak Black's former artist will know first-hand that he's no stranger to run-ins with the law. In early 2021, he was taken into police custody on charges of gun possession. It seems favour is on Jackboy's side, though, as he managed to be cleared of that cast in August of that same year. Prior to that, the embattled entertainer found himself behind bars in 2019 as well. At that time, he alleged that the police told him he's "next" after they boasted about having "got" his then-label head, Yak.

It's been relatively quiet on Jackboy's front this summer. However, the 26-year-old star did make headlines outside of this weekend's arrest thanks to his feud with Bandman Kevo. The former claimed that the latter rapper has a BBL, and while clapping back, Jackboy was accused of getting "a** shots" by his enemy. Read more about that at the link below, and check back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

