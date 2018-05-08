stalking
- LifeJackboy Arrest: Burglary & Cyber Stalking Land Rapper Behind Bars In FloridaThis isn't Jack's first time finding himself in trouble with the law.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeFTN Bae Arrested For Stalking Doodie Lo: ReportFTN Bae has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing Doodie Lo.By Cole Blake
- CrimeR. Kelly's Manager Looking For Plea Deal In Stalking ChargesDonnell Russell was also charged for a fake movie theater shooting threat.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Sued For Stalking & Threatening Former Label CEOThe outspoken rapper is being sued by her former label head for a series of erratic threatening behaviour.By Dre D.
- Pop CultureCourtney Stodden Exposes Chrissy Teigen For "Bullying" & "Harassing" Her In Old TweetsCourtney Stodden put Chrissy Teigen on blast by digging up tons of old tweets in which Chrissy "bullied," "harassed," and "slut-shamed" the then-minor.By Lynn S.
- MusicJustine Skye Files Restraining Order Against Sheck Wes: ReportJustine Skye takes legal action against Sheck Wes after alleging that he abused her.By Aron A.
- MusicSheck Wes Pulled From Major League Soccer Ad After Justine Skye's Abuse AllegationsA spokesperson for MLS confirmed Sheck Wes has been pulled from its campaign.By Aron A.
- MusicSheck Wes Attempts To Clarify "Stalking" AccusationsIn the midst of a public air-out, Sheck Wes has gone on the defensive. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSheck Wes Denies Justine Skye's Allegations: "I Never Hit Or Beat Any Women"Sheck Wes says that his ex-girlfriend is spreading lies about him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustine Skye Accuses Sheck Wes Of Physical Abuse & Stalking Her FriendsJustine Skye calls out Sheck Wes for stalking her friends.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRihanna's Stalker Pleads Guilty, Dodges Jail Time: ReportThe man who was arrested for stalking Rihanna admits to the offense.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Hits Back At TMZ: "You're Putting My Life In Danger"Kendall's sentiments are reflective of the volatile relationship celebrities so often share with the media. By hnhh
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Stalker Scales Mountainside And Ends Up On Her Front PorchA dangerous obsession. By hnhh
- MusicCardi Blasts "Psychotic Fans" & The Media: Why She Hired Private InvestigatorsListen to her rant about the perils of fame.By Zaynab
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Victims Believe He Will Kill Over Jay-Z's Trayvon Martin Doc: ReportParticipants in Jay-Z's documentary are afraid that George Zimmerman will retaliate.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsBen Simmons Reportedly Believes Tinashe Is Stalking Him & Kendall JennerThe drama continues between Tinashe and Ben Simmons.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown's Alleged Victim Granted Restraining Order After He "Hit" & "Stalked" HerMore Chris Brown legal drama.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna’s Home Intruder Charged With Felony Stalking & BurglaryThe man who broke into Rihanna's home last week is facing 3 felony charges.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRihanna's Home Intruder Told Cops "He Was There For Sex"Rihanna's stalker had despicable intentions.By Devin Ch
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Charged With Stalking An InvestigatorZimmerman is experiencing some legal woes. By David Saric