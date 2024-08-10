Sukihana Pops Off On Woman Allegedly “Stalking” Her Over A Man: Watch

Sukihana was fed up.

Sukihana is certainly no stranger to scrapping online. Today, however, she took to Instagram to share a clip of a recent in-person confrontation. In the clip, she sits in her car and films as a woman speaks with a police officer, calling her various names from behind the camera. According to her, the woman has allegedly been stalking her over a man, though the exact circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain unclear.

"This why I’m working on myself because these be the ones!" her caption begins. "Acting like it’s on site but working with 12. This just another day in broward county😂😂 my life too ghetto childddd the cop told her to leave people alone and stop stalking me bout a man!"

Sukihana Shares Clip Of Confrontation

Suki went on to commend herself for rising above in this situation, and not allowing it to escalate any further than it did. "Childdd yall see me elevating I see it too im finna let this street sht go today !! These girls will try to take everything you have from you it’s not happening and that’s why I don’t argue with perkheads," she wrote. Again, the woman's identity remains a mystery, as does what caused all this. With that being said, she unveiled her boyfriend on Instagram back in June, who could be the man she's referring to in her caption.

This isn't the only beef Sukihana's gotten involved in over the past few months, however. In May, she and JT got into a heated Twitter feud, which resulted in Suki dropping a diss track titled "Cocaine." In it, she took shots at both JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert. What do you think of Sukihana going off on a woman who was allegedly "stalking" her over a man? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

