Suki is officially "out the game."

Sukihana is someone who's become known for her NSFW antics, but it looks like the Baddies star might be spending this summer inside. Recently, she took to social media to unveil her boyfriend, revealing that she's off the market for good. In a sweet Instagram post, he's seen with his arms wrapped around her while she smiles, holding a bouquet of colorful roses.

"Ms.Destiny keep a broward baby daddy Henderson," she captioned the cute post. Countless fans and peers are now showing her love in her comments section, and demanding to know more about her man. She doesn't appear to be giving away any juicy details yet, though supporters are sure there will be more to come.

Sukihana & Her Man Flaunt Their Romance

Sexyy Red even joined the conversation to praise the couple, seemingly suggesting that they've been together for a while. "Dang yal still rockin dats wasp 👌🏾🩷," her "Hood Rats" collaborator wrote. Suki later took to her Instagram Story to share the post, confirming that she's very much taken. "I'm out the game now," she reiterated.

Of course, amid the sea of compliments and positive messages, there were some social media users who were quick to jump to conclusions, theorizing that Suki could be expecting. She swiftly shut these rumors down though, claiming that whatever fans thought could be a sign of pregnancy was nothing but a false alarm.

Sukihana Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Sukihana Finally Unveils Mystery Boyfriend & Addresses Pregnancy Rumors