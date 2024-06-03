Sukihana Clarifies What She Meant When She Said She "Sold Her Sould"

Some fans still believe in the myth that one can sell their soul.

Sukihana is an artist who has exploded in popularity over the last couple of years. Overall, she has blown up thanks to the recent wave of raunchy rap that is extremely sexual in nature. Her and Sexyy Red are at the top of this lane right now, and fans have grown acustom to their outlandish lyrics. Sure, she might be polarizing, but if you want to be successful in 2024, that's kind of the cheat code. Having said that, it hasn't always been easy for Suki.

In a video posted to her social media in 2019, the artist was ready to quit music altogether. In fact, she came out and said that she had signed a horrible record deal and that she had ultimately sold her soul. Selling ones soul is a concept that has existed forever, and there is debate around what it actually means. Well, in an interview with Math Hoffa on My Expert Opinion, Suki got to clarify her statement. Essentially, she just meant that she was in a bad deal that didn't give her ownership over her own work.

Sukihana Speaks To Math Hoffa

“I was in a street, hood contract,” she explained. “I was in a bad contract. That’s what I meant, but people take it out of proportion. I feel like if you do sign a contract and you don’t own a lot of your stuff, I feel like that’s selling out, that’s selling your sold.” Suki then went on to say that she is no longer in this deal. Instead, she is doing well for herself, and is excited to move forward with her current career. It's always good to see an artist win, and we hope Suki is able to have continued success.

Let us know what you think of these comments, down below. Do you believe that the music industry is as predatory as some artists describe? Also, what do you think of Sukihana and her music, especially in light of the wave that has been started by herself and Sexyy Red? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

