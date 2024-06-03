Sukihana Urges Parents To Keep Their Children Away From Her Music: "I'm An Adult Entertainer"

Sukihana is getting extremely honest about her music.

Sukihana is an artist who has proven to be incredibly polarizing. The reality star/adult entertainer-turned-rapper has been making waves with her music. Overall, it is raunchy and contains lyrics that would certainly offend some people. However, she is part of the same wave that has ultimately turned Sexyy Red into a huge star. Luckily, Suki is very self-aware about her music and the effect it has. For instance, she spoke about how she keeps her children away from her music, on My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa.

"I don’t let my kids listen to my music. I’m an adult entertainer,” she explained. “I make vulgar music, and just, like, Hip Hop. What I will tell you is that kids should be kids. Just like I monitor who my kids listen to, I wouldn’t let my kids listen to me. Maybe one day, I’ll make a kid’s song, a children’s song, and they’ll listen to that.” As far as the future of her music, Sukihana admitted that she is looking to change things up. She knows that she has grown as a person, and it only makes sense for her to deliver lyrical content that speaks on other topics.

Sukihana Speaks

“I feel like me growing up now – because people watched me from the beginning and they see me know and they still think I’m over there," she revealed. “But, I have grown and matured as a woman and so I do plan on making more music that children could listen to. Because I do have an influence on a lot of people. And I know that I have to change it up because that’s what I’m here to do.”