Sukihana Hilariously Thanks A Fan For Sucking On Her Toes

Sukihana Toes Sucked Fan Car Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 26: Rapper Sukihana attends T.I. Birthday celebration at Trap City Cafe on September 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
What's really funny about the clip is how Sukihana didn't even seem to notice the fan until someone pointed her out.

Sukihana may have just revealed her new boyfriend and shut down pregnancy rumors, but it looks like the couple might have a conversation or two about boundaries and getting with other people. Moreover, this is because of a viral clip that recently surfaced of a fan sucking her toes as she hung her foot out of her car. What's even more funny is that the rapper and social media personality didn't seem to really notice or understand what was going on until somebody pointed it out. Then, she hilariously thanked the fan and couldn't seem to figure out what else to say, and we don't blame her for being so flabbergasted.

Furthermore, this is the most recent antic surrounding Sukihana online, and it's fortunately a much less contentious one than her previous recent headlines. The big one to talk about is her beef with JT, who recently explained why she didn't respond to Suki's diss track against her. "I did not take that seriously," the former City Girl said on Keyshia Ka'oir's podcast. "None of that is true, and I don't hate her enough to jump over all of that. Like, yes, I could argue with a stranger on Twitter, but for me to go in the studio in the middle of doing my project... 'Cause this is a very delicate time for me, my first project... I would have to love that diss track to put it out."

Sukihana Reacts To A Fan Sucking Her Toes

Elsewhere, when Sukihana said that she was previously in a record deal for which she "sold her soul," fans were so concerned that she clarified that concept on the My Expert Opinion podcast with Math Hoffa. "I was in a street, hood contract,” she remarked. “I was in a bad contract. That’s what I meant, but people take it out of proportion. I feel like if you do sign a contract and you don’t own a lot of your stuff, I feel like that’s selling out. That’s selling your soul."

Meanwhile, this toe-sucking incident definitely lines up with Sukihana's message for parents during this Math Hoffa conversation. "I don’t let my kids listen to my music. I’m an adult entertainer. I make vulgar music, and just, like, hip-hop. What I will tell you is that kids should be kids. Just like I monitor who my kids listen to, I wouldn’t let my kids listen to me. Maybe one day, I’ll make a kid’s song, a children’s song, and they’ll listen to that. I feel like me growing up now, because people watched me from the beginning and they see me know and they still think I’m over there. But, I have grown and matured as a woman and so I do plan on making more music that children could listen to."

