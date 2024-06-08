👀 JT Reveals Why She Didn't Respond To Sukihana's Diss Track

According to JT, she had plenty of reasons not to fire back.

Last month, Sukihana took to Twitter/X to make some serious allegations against her fellow femcee, JT. She accused the City Girl turned solo star of being a cocaine user, which resulted in an all-out online battle. Apparently, Suki had gotten the impression that she was targeted on "Okay." JT denies this and didn't waste any time firing back.

After JT hurled countless insults at the Baddies icon, Sukihana decided to hop in the studio, eventually releasing a diss track fittingly titled "Cocaine." On it, she doubles down on her previous drug use allegations, goes after JT's partner Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

JT Admits She Doesn't "Hate" Sukihana Enough

Of course, fans were eager to see how JT would respond, and whether or not she would also take her beef to the booth. She didn't, however, despite Suki's continued taunting. During a recent appearance on Keyshia Ka'oir's podcast, she finally revealed why. According to her, she simply didn't have enough animosity towards Suki to warrant interrupting her progress on her upcoming mixtape, City Cinderella. Moreover, she says that none of the things Suki said about her on "Cocaine" are true, and isn't one to jump to conclusions without talking to someone directly.

"I did not take that seriously," she began. "None of that is true, and I don't hate her enough to jump over all of that. Like yes, I could argue with a stranger on Twitter, but for me to go in the studio in the middle of doing my project... Cuz this is a very delicate time for me, my first project... I would have to love that diss track to put it out." What do you think of JT admitting that she doesn't "hate" Sukihana enough to respond to her diss track in the studio? Do you think she should have fired back with a diss of her own or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

