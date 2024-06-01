Doechii, JT & More Show Love To The LGBTQ+ Community In Heartfelt Letters

BYGabriel Bras Nevares84 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doechii attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
To celebrate Pride Month in June, Billboard reached out to various artists to pen some warm words for their LGBTQ+ fans and loved ones.

For the past seven years or so, Billboard has reached out to various artists and musicians for Pride Month in June to send letters of love to their LGBTQ+ fans and loved ones. Moreover, this year got new additions from the likes of "Alter Ego" duo Doechii and JT, UMI, Max Ernst, Allison Ponthier, Shinjiro Atae, Ashnikko, Icona Pop, MORGXN, and many more. Check out the "Via" link down below if you want to check out these stars' full letters, as Billboard's original article includes select excerpts. As folks continue to advocate for the community's rights and freedoms today while also celebrating the progress since the 1969 Stonewall Riots and their own lives, these moments and messages are always important to treasure.

"I owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the LGBTQ+ community for embracing me so tightly and pushing not only my music, but also championing my personal growth," Doechii penned for her fans, supporters, and close companions. "My creative work is heavily influenced by both my Florida roots and the vibrant LGBTQ+ community. My music is dedicated to all those who have encouraged me to strive for excellence and even to those who may have doubted me along the way."

Read More: Doechii Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

JT Performing At The Wireless Festival

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 09: JT of City Girls performs during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on July 9, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty Images)

"I know it’s not always easy to exist or love yourself when you don’t always have the support or acceptance from family, friends and these lawmakers, but never give up and keep fighting for yourself!" JT shared. "Find safe spaces to celebrate and love yourself. Find people who support and can help create opportunities for you to better yourself. When it feels like no one understands you and you just wanna give up, please hold on and stay strong."

Meanwhile, this comes as other artists like KAYTRANADA reflect on their own journey when it comes to their sexuality and openness in the music space. These challenges can be downright dangerous for many out there, a tragic and abhorrent reality that continues to rear its ugly head in the industry. But there are also more chances for outward support and discussion than ever. As such, hopefully this gratitude and loving appreciation is something that transcends just 30 days in a year.

Read More: Yung Miami Sells “The Gays” Merch With Proceeds Going To LGBTQ+ Causes

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2022 Juneteenth Unity WeekendMusicJT Says Her Only Competition Is Herself Amid Success Of "Sideways"2.4K
Rolling Loud Miami 2021MusicJT Says Debut Solo Mixtape,"City Cinderella," Is "Coming Soon"1280
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Macy'sMusicAriana Grande Pens Love Letter To LGBTQ+ Community1201
2023 LA Pride ParadeMusicJanelle Monae Performs On Their Own Float At Pride Parade In L.A.1206