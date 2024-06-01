Doechii, JT & More Show Love To The LGBTQ+ Community In Heartfelt Letters

To celebrate Pride Month in June, Billboard reached out to various artists to pen some warm words for their LGBTQ+ fans and loved ones.

For the past seven years or so, Billboard has reached out to various artists and musicians for Pride Month in June to send letters of love to their LGBTQ+ fans and loved ones. Moreover, this year got new additions from the likes of "Alter Ego" duo Doechii and JT, UMI, Max Ernst, Allison Ponthier, Shinjiro Atae, Ashnikko, Icona Pop, MORGXN, and many more. Check out the "Via" link down below if you want to check out these stars' full letters, as Billboard's original article includes select excerpts. As folks continue to advocate for the community's rights and freedoms today while also celebrating the progress since the 1969 Stonewall Riots and their own lives, these moments and messages are always important to treasure.

"I owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the LGBTQ+ community for embracing me so tightly and pushing not only my music, but also championing my personal growth," Doechii penned for her fans, supporters, and close companions. "My creative work is heavily influenced by both my Florida roots and the vibrant LGBTQ+ community. My music is dedicated to all those who have encouraged me to strive for excellence and even to those who may have doubted me along the way."

JT Performing At The Wireless Festival

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 09: JT of City Girls performs during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on July 9, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty Images)

"I know it’s not always easy to exist or love yourself when you don’t always have the support or acceptance from family, friends and these lawmakers, but never give up and keep fighting for yourself!" JT shared. "Find safe spaces to celebrate and love yourself. Find people who support and can help create opportunities for you to better yourself. When it feels like no one understands you and you just wanna give up, please hold on and stay strong."