pride month
- MusicJanelle Monae Performs On Their Own Float At Pride Parade In L.A.Janelle Monae performed songs from "The Age Of Pleasure" at Pride in Los Angeles.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber's Dad Doubles Down On HomophobiaJeremy Bieber is not having a very good Pride Month.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJanelle Monae On Supporting LGBTQ Community: "I Will Never Sit Back & Be Silent"Janelle Monae recently discussed supporting the LGBTQ community.By Cole Blake
- MusicLizzo Celebrates Pride By Performing With Drag Queens In CaliforniaThe singer is once again showing her support of the LGBTQ community.By Noah Grant
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Mariah Carey Are 2023 Pride In The Park HeadlinersMegan Stallion and Mariah Carey are the latest headliners in the annual Los Angeles-based Pride Month Festival.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureCoi Leray & Lil Kim Show Support For Pride Month In New Thirst TrapsCoi & Kim served some eye-catching looks this past weekend in celebration of Pride month.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureMadonna Locks Lips With Tokischa During NYC Pride Week Performance, Brings Out Saucy SantanaMadonna made sure it was a night to remember.By Quam Odunsi
- Pop CultureSaucy Santana Explains Why Gays Run The WorldSantana says women call on gays to solve a lot of their problems.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicBeatKing Returns With Video To Show He Stopped His Show When Fan Was Pushed Off StageHe wanted to show that he does have love for his gay fans and added "Ion want no smoke wit da alphabet squad."By Erika Marie
- CrimeMembers Of Hate Group Arrested For Planning Riot At Pride EventOnce officers received a tip, it didn't take long for them to arrest the group founded on white supremacy.By Lawrencia Grose
- AnticsAzealia Banks Storms Off Stage At Pride Concert, "I Don't Want To F*cking Be Here"Azealia tried her hardest to push through her frustrations for her fans-- but ultimately, she couldn't hide her feelings and quickly exited stage left.By Lawrencia Grose
- StreetwearIggy Azalea Twerks Before Taking The Stage At Israel's Tel Aviv Pride Parade: WatchIggy has been putting on plenty of bootylicious displays for her followers lately.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearJT Celebrates Pride Month In Rainbow Butterfly Nipple Pasties"Our LGBT friends are usually the ones who give us that glow!" the City Girl wrote.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsRebel Wilson Goes Public With GirlfriendRebel Wilson celebrates Pride Month with the reveal of a new relationship.By Quam Odunsi
- Pop CultureDa Brat Respects Ray J For Calling On Straight Men To Support LGBTQIA+She applauded Ray for taking that step and added that someone like Snoop Dogg could help the cause because of his diversified, worldwide reach.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Defends Threesomes With Bisexual Women While Not Supporting LGBTQIA+ CausesHe says sure, he made a song about "havin' threesomes with girls," however, "that doesn't mean that's my religion."By Erika Marie
- GramRay J Wants Straight Men To Show More Support To Their Gay Friends: "RAY PRIDE!!"Ray J is calling on the straight community to be more supportive of the LGBTQ community.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearJanelle Monáe Exposes Underboob In Risqué Black & White Outfit At WeHo Pride ParadeThe 36-year-old wore a cropped mesh top and nippled covers with their mini skirt.By Hayley Hynes