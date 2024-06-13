NLE Choppa Shuts Down Homophobic Fan While Continuing To Show The LGBTQ Community Love

He's been thankful for their support of his song "SLUT ME OUT 2."

NLE Choppa has made one thing clear in recent weeks, he's in support of the LGBTQ community. Back in April, he released his new single "SLUT ME OUT 2." Since then, the song has racked up more than 21 million streams and sparked a viral dance. Choppa seems well aware that quite a bit of support for the song is coming from his fans in the LGBTQ community and he hasn't been shy about thanking them for their support on repeated occasions. But as homophobia still persists in his fan base he's had to clap back at fans making disrespectful comments.

In his most recent embrace of his LGBTQ fans, he declared on Twitter that he wants to do a special performance of "SLUT ME OUT 2" for pride month. "I want to perform Slut Me Out 2 at a pride event in return of the love you all showed me," a tweet he made reads. But when a fan responded with a homophobic comment, Choppa had to clear things up. He posted a reply explaining why he had love for his gay and transgender fans. "I’m secure, I know who I am. Show love it won’t hurt and also You do know women are apart of the LGBTQ community right you gone hate them too ? I mean at the least appreciate the women in that community if everything else make you uncomfortable king," Choppa's reply reads. Check out the entire interaction below.

NLE Choppa Claps Back At Homophobic Fan

Since the song dropped, "SLUT ME OUT 2" has popped up in all kinds of strange places. He's performed the incredibly raunchy song alongside his parents and even played it at a bat mitzvah, something he faced criticism for. The viral dance associated with the song also made an appearance at graduation ceremonies around the world.