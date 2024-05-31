NLE Choppa Proposes That Kendrick Lamar & Drake Should Make Another Collab

"I think the win is more so how you handle the success you got from all that controversy," NLE Choppa said of the two MCs' feud.

We in the media are still fiending for Drake versus Kendrick Lamar takes, and celebrities are still happy to meet and exceed our demands. Moreover, NLE Choppa recently sat down for an interview with Billboard, during which the topic of the most significant rap battle since at least Jay-Z and Nas inevitably came about. He had previously given some takes on the matter, but his latest conclusion is a little bit different to the whole "Why can't everyone just get along?" narrative. Moreover, the Memphis MC thinks that Aubrey Graham and Mr. Duckworth should team up like they did for "Poetic Justice" almost 12 years ago and drop another song together.

"I feel like the win is more so not about who got the most streams or what song is the best," NLE Choppa began. "I think the win is more so how you handle the success you got from all that controversy. [The] win’ll be like something like both of them coming together and doing a song together. I think the win is doing something similar to when Drake and Meek was having their feud. Like, they did what they did, but they came back as men to shake hands and made a song. That’s what we need to see."

NLE Choppa Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

Whether or not you agree, NLE Choppa's sentiment is certainly not an uncommon one in the rap game, although this sentiment of healing doesn't match the skeptical perspective that others have of Kendrick Lamar and Drake potentially burying the hatchet. For example, T.I. and Chuck D both posited for very different reasons that they might go on tour together sometime in the future. In Tip's case, he called the rap battle the most "exacerbated" of all time, so his commentary might point to the inevitability of chasing the biggest moment possible. This year, it was beef, but in a couple more, it could be reconciliation.

Just think of the moment that Drake and Kanye West created with their Free Larry Hoover benefit concert. Chuck D seems more hopeful as far as what that buried hatchet would mean for hip-hop culture, but it's tough to call. After all, K.Dot and The Boy went really hard at each other. But would it really be that surprising if they chase a bag down the road or have a few more years to mature?