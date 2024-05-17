NLE Choppa Affirms That He Makes His Raunchiest Songs While Celibate

We may have an explanation as to why NLE Choppa has been in his freakiest mindset of his career. According to HipHopDX, the exuberant Memphis, Tennessee rapper made a hilarious guest appearance on the Fame & Flavor cooking show, hosted by social media figure Cugine. He himself is an entertaining voice on the internet so this collaboration was much needed. The YouTube series, ran by RapTV, is now six episodes in and it sees Cug chef up some dishes alongside rappers. NLE Choppa popped out for the most recent video, and in it, he says that when he makes raunchy tracks, it is due to him being celibate.

While making a "rasta pasta" dish, the hitmaker says when he is not getting intimate with someone, he gets down and dirty with the beat. "I make my most freakiest songs when I’m celibate. I just f*** the beat, ya feel me?" Of course, that had the entire set laughing. In the interview, he is making allusions to his recent sex positive track is "SLUT ME OUT 2," the follow-up to the original which remains to be one of his most popular tracks.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Assaults Cassie In New Footage From Hotel Security Camera

NLE Choppa Doesn't Get The Hate On "SLUT ME OUT 2"

Later on in the video, NLE asks Cugine about the backlash he has been receiving for said record. "If you was a bad b****, would you f*** you?" Choppa inquired. Cug said he would as well and that is when NLE responded with confusion. "Exactly! So why is everybody tripping?!" To be fair, he has surprisingly not caught a ton of flak for bringing his parents onstage to perform "SLUT ME OUT 2" live. It has been one of the more shockingly wholesome moments this year.

What are your thoughts on NLE Choppa claiming to make his freakiest songs like "SLUT ME OUT 2" while celibate? Do you think he is getting too much hate, as well as the song, why or why not? Which one do you prefer the most and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NLE Choppa. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Summer Walker Praised For Stunning Feature On Childish Gambino's "Sweetest Thang"

[Via]