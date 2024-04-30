NLE Choppa Addresses "Gay-Baiting" Claims After Latest "Self Love" Selfie

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) In this image released on October 10, 2023 NLE Choppa attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

NLE Choppa has fired back.

NLE Choppa has responded to the fans accusing him of "gay-baiting" with his latest selfie. The drama about his sexuality began when he posted a photo of himself kissing his reflection in a mirror with the caption: "I Am Self Love, ALL PRAISES." When a user on Twitter accused him of acting vague about his sexuality to attract an LGBTQ+ audience, Choppa fired back: "So none of yall kissed yall self in the mirror before? We counting childhood too."

His fans came to his defense in response to the post as well. One user wrote: "No yall just mad because he comfortable with himself and yall want him to be gay. Just say that." Another wrote: "He’s comfortable with his sexuality and already said he appreciates the gay community for supporting him. Y’all still wanna drag it."

NLE Choppa Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Rapper NLE Choppa performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 17, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

It's far from the first time Choppa has had to speak out on rumors about his sexuality. Back in 2022, he confirmed that he prefers women to men. “First and foremost I love myself and I’m comfortable enough in my skin to show the beauty God blessed me with. Secondly, I LOVE all so I don’t mind attracting both genders, but most importantly my sexual preference is women. Please stop trying to make me something I am not,” NLE Choppa said on Twitter at the time. More recently, he clarified that he exclusively is attracted to women. "I understand me being in love with myself as a BLACKMAN is so RARE to the point some people try putting the homosexual jacket on my name but with all due respect I love ALL, but my intimacy lies with women only."

NLE Choppa Responds To "Gay Baiting" Claims

Check out Choppa's latest post on social media above. Be on the lookout for further updates on NLE Choppa on HotNewHipHop.

