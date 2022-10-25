NLE Choppa reaffirmed that his “sexual preference is women” on Twitter, Monday, addressing rumors about his sexuality. The post came after he shared a revealing selfie on social media the day before.

“First and foremost I love myself and I’m comfortable enough in my skin to show the beauty God blessed me with,” Choppa tweeted. “Secondly I LOVE all so I don’t mind attracting both genders, but most importantly my sexual preference is women. Please stop trying to make me something I am not.”

Choppa also shared text messages he received from YouTuber Adin Ross in response to the aforementioned selfie. The incident comes just days ahead of Choppa’s 20th birthday.

Monday isn’t the first time that Choppa has addressed rumors about his sexuality. Speaking in a video on his Instagram Story in April, after the release of his song, “Slut Me Out,” Choppa confirmed that he’s straight.

“Two things, man. First and foremost no disrespect to any gays. I love gay people I feel like y’all brave as motherfucker. I’m saying I love y’all I give my full support cause y’all brave as motherfucker,” Choppa said at the time. “Secondly, I’m not..that’s not my sexuality.”

