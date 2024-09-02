NLE Choppa Addresses Backlash To His Support Of The LGBTQ+ Community

NLE Choppa plans on attending Atlanta Pride.

NLE Choppa says he has no plans to stop showing love to the LGBTQ community and thanked them for their continued support of his popular single, "Slut Me Out 2." He made the comments while addressing criticism of and speculation about his sexuality during a recent concert. He also confirmed he'll be making an appearance at Atlanta Pride.

“If you’re a person that had something to say about me regarding if I’m gay or if I’m this or that, well, this might make you a little bit angrier or more intrigued as you try to conclude who I am,” he stated. “I know who I am deeply and I appreciate who I am. I will be doing my justice by coming to Atlanta for Black Pride, showing love to the LGBTQ community, which has been one of the best audiences streaming ‘Sl*t Me Out 2.’” He concluded: “Just as they pour love into me, I am giving that love back.”

NLE Choppa Performs At Rolling Loud In California

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Rapper NLE Choppa performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 17, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Choppa has voiced his support for the LGBTQ+ community regarding their love for the single. Back in April, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I’m noticing the LGBTQ community showing so much love to 'Slut Me Out 2.' And I Simply Want To Say Thank You.. IDC what’s normalized as a rapper, I was raised to F*ck with who f*ck with you! So thank y’all for appreciating my craft.. My music For ALL we do NO Discrimination [heart emoji]."

NLE Choppa Shows Love To The LGBTQ+ Community