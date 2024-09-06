NLE Choppa Claims To Be "Coming Out" And Fans Are Thoroughly Confused

Choppa's timing could have been better.

NLE Choppa is an interesting character. The rapper has plenty of hits to his name, but he's more known for the bizarre antics he does off the mic. He gets on TikTok and proclaims his love for Billie Eilish while spelling her name wrong. He claims to be blown away by Sexyy Red's raunchy lyrics, yet drops equally raunchy anthems like "Slut Me Out 2." NLE Choppa continued to turn heads on September 5. The rapper took to Twitter to announce that he was "coming out."

The tweet didn't provide much in the way of context. NLE Choppa posted two photos of himself in the mirror, and the caption: "I'm coming out." Fans were baffled. Not only by the presentation, but by NLE's timing. The rapper decided to hop on social media and tease a massive personal announcement mere hours after the death of Rich Homie Quan. For many, this was an odd choice. "Nows not the time, we’ve lost Rich Homie Quan," one user wrote. Others accused NLE Choppa of trolling fans to generate media attention. "That's fine, just don't string people along like August did," another user asserted. "Is you or isn't you?"

NLE Choppa Recently Performed At Black Pride Fest

To be fair to NLE Choppa, he has shown support for the LGBTQ community. The rapper recently took to the stage at Black Pride Event in Atlanta. Some fans criticized NLE Choppa for taking the place of openly queer artists, but he defended his decision to the crowd. "I ain't gon' lie, man, every day we wake up and we fight acceptance every day," the rapper stated. "Whether it's our skin color, whether if it's our weight, Whether it's what our sexuality is." He then told the crowd that he wasn't here to boost his profile or get social points. He merely wanted to support what he thought was right. "I'm really here to make a difference and show y'all it's love," he asserted.