NLE Choppa Triples Down On LGBTQ+ Support By Announcing Black Pride Show In Atlanta

NLE Choppa has no tolerance, patience, or interest when it comes to LGBTQ+ discrimination.

NLE Choppa's staunch support of the LBGTQ+ community got him a lot of praise and gratitude, but also a lot of bigoted hate. If it isn't from folks who have a problem with anything non-cisgender-heteronormative, then it's from people assuming that he must be gay in order to take this stance. But as the Memphis rapper explained in a new video, he doesn't care about people's assumptions and will always advocate against their discriminatory behavior. He did so during his announcement of a performance in Atlanta for Black Pride today (Sunday, September 1) so go check him out if you're in the area.

"Atlanta Black Pride September 1ST Im Live In Performance," NLE Choppa captioned the social media video on Instagram. "THE BANK. 3120 DONALD LEE HOLLOWELL PKWY NW, ATLANTA,GA 30318." "Um, if you a person that has had something to say about me over these last six months regarding if I'm gay or if I'm an f-bomb or if I'm this and if I'm that..." he said in the clip itself.

NLE Choppa Announces A Black Pride Performance In Atlanta

"Well, this might make you a little bit more mad or make you more infatuated with trying to come to a conclusion of who I am," NLE Choppa continued. "When I tell y'all, that is who I is. But because I know who I am so deeply and [I'm] so appreciative of who I am, I will be doing my justice by, you know, coming to Atlanta for Black Pride Fest and showing love to the LGBTQ community for being one of the best of the audiences that's been streaming 'Slut Me Out 2.'

"So the same way that they're pouring love into me is the same way that I'm giving back love," NLE Choppa continued. "And yeah, I'ma let y'all judge me again and say what y'all want to say about me. 'Cause y'all are going to say what y'all are going to say regardless." Regardless of what backlash might come his way, the "Slut SZN" merch entrepreneur is going to continue to support all his fans and fight back against discrimination and bigotry that affects the LBGTQ+ community today.