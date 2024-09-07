NLE Choppa Clarifies "Coming Out" Tweet

NLE Choppa left fans confused this week.

NLE Choppa never fails to make headlines for his raunchy song lyrics and wild antics, and this week was no exception. Yesterday, the 21-year-old rapper took to Twitter/X to make an announcement, which left his followers scratching their heads. "I’m Coming Out," he wrote simply alongside a set of selfies. Of course, some thought he meant he'd be announcing something related to his sexuality. Others figured he was simply trolling.

Now, he's hopped online to clear things up, revealing that he was just referring to a new project. "With New Song (PINNED^) A New Project This Month, and Black Duck Boots," he replied to his original Tweet, also saying "Yall ain’t let me finish." Fans in the artist's comments section have mixed reactions.

NLE Choppa Says He's "Coming Out" With New Project

"You had enough characters to finish that caption you knew what you were doing," one fan writes. "Don’t piss me off," another says. While some think NLE Choppa was in the wrong to use the LGBTQ+ community for promotion, others point out that he's shown his support for them in the past. Earlier this month, for example, he performed at a Black Pride event in Atlanta.