NLE Choppa Clarifies "Coming Out" Tweet

NLE Choppa never fails to make headlines for his raunchy song lyrics and wild antics, and this week was no exception. Yesterday, the 21-year-old rapper took to Twitter/X to make an announcement, which left his followers scratching their heads. "I’m Coming Out," he wrote simply alongside a set of selfies. Of course, some thought he meant he'd be announcing something related to his sexuality. Others figured he was simply trolling.
Now, he's hopped online to clear things up, revealing that he was just referring to a new project. "With New Song (PINNED^) A New Project This Month, and Black Duck Boots," he replied to his original Tweet, also saying "Yall ain’t let me finish." Fans in the artist's comments section have mixed reactions.
NLE Choppa Says He's "Coming Out" With New Project
"You had enough characters to finish that caption you knew what you were doing," one fan writes. "Don’t piss me off," another says. While some think NLE Choppa was in the wrong to use the LGBTQ+ community for promotion, others point out that he's shown his support for them in the past. Earlier this month, for example, he performed at a Black Pride event in Atlanta.
He took the opportunity to address the hate he's received for showing love to his LGBTQ+ fans while onstage. “I know who I am deeply and I appreciate who I am. I will be doing my justice by coming to Atlanta for Black Pride, showing love to the LGBTQ community, which has been one of the best audiences streaming ‘Sl*t Me Out 2,'” he explained. “Just as they pour love into me, I am giving that love back.” What do you think of NLE Choppa announcing that he was "coming out" earlier this week? What about him later revealing that he simply meant he was coming out with a new project? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.